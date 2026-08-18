JP Nadda stable under cardiology care after AIIMS Delhi angioplasty
India
Union Health Minister JP Nadda is stable and being closely watched by the cardiology team after having an angioplasty at AIIMS in Delhi.
The hospital says he is stable and being closely watched by the cardiology team.
Angioplasty is a medical procedure used to open narrowed or blocked arteries that supply blood to the heart or other parts of the body.
JP Nadda admitted August 13
Nadda started feeling uneasy on August 13, just after wrapping up a Monsoon Session of Parliament as Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.
He was admitted that evening for tests, including a coronary angiography to check his heart's blood vessels.
Now, doctors say he is stable and under observation.