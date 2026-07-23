Judge dismisses objection, allows Aaftab Poonawala in Shraddha Walkar trial
India
The Shraddha Walkar murder trial was briefly interrupted when her family's lawyer objected to accused Aaftab Poonawala sitting next to his defense team.
The judge quickly dismissed the concern, explaining it made communication easier during witness examination and followed Delhi High Court guidelines, so the hearing got back on track.
Walkar trial: witness statements discussed
With the objection out of the way, witness statements and digital evidence were discussed.
No next hearing date was given in the report.
Poonawala is accused of killing Walkar in 2022; after more than 215 hearings and a massive charge sheet, the case is still ongoing.
The court might also hear from tech company reps like Meta and Google via video call soon.