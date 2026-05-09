Judge flags suspicious release orders freeing 17 from Lunglei jail
India
17 prisoners in Mizoram's Lunglei district jail, convicted under POCSO, NDPS, and theft laws, were released using fake court orders between late January and mid-March this year.
The whole scam unraveled when Judge R Lalduhawmi spotted something off about two release documents during a hearing in April.
Prisoners charged ₹4,000-₹50,000 for fake releases
After the judge reported her suspicions, investigators found that the fake release orders were made on computers inside the jail and at a local print shop.
An inmate and a part-time ambulance driver are accused of running the operation, charging prisoners between ₹4,000-₹50,000 for their freedom.
So far, 11 of those released have been rearrested, one was found dead, and police are still looking into who else might be involved.