Judge flags suspicious release orders freeing 17 from Lunglei jail

Prisoners charged ₹4,000-₹50,000 for fake releases

After the judge reported her suspicions, investigators found that the fake release orders were made on computers inside the jail and at a local print shop.

An inmate and a part-time ambulance driver are accused of running the operation, charging prisoners between ₹4,000-₹50,000 for their freedom.

So far, 11 of those released have been rearrested, one was found dead, and police are still looking into who else might be involved.