Judge in ₹113cr gold trading fraud case recuses himself

After the bribery allegation came up—reportedly that senior counsel N Murali Kumaran took ₹50 lakh from clients to influence the judge—the representation said no order had been passed, and Justice Kumar shared the communication in open court with the Special Public Prosecutor and senior counsel.

He asked for an official investigation, referred the matter to the High Court Vigilance Cell, and requested that another judge take over the case.

Kumaran has denied the accusation and said he's ready to cooperate fully with any inquiry.