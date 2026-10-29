Judge N.V. Vijay: anyone may file corruption complaints without permission
Good news if you care about accountability: Dharwad's Principal District and Sessions Judge and District Legal Services Authority Chairman N.V. Vijay just confirmed that anyone can file a corruption complaint against public servants; no special permission is needed.
This update was shared at Vigilance Awareness Week 2026 in Dharwad, following a Supreme Court decision that clarified the rules under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Vigilance Awareness Week participants pledged integrity
Speakers at the event reminded everyone that corruption is not just about taking money under the table. It also breaks public trust and slows down basic services.
Officials called for more honesty and better use of resources, with participants taking an integrity pledge to show they are serious about fighting corruption together.