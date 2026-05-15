'Judges to carpool, WFH for staff': SC introduces fuel-saving measures 

The Supreme Court of India has introduced a series of fuel-saving measures in line with the Union government's push to conserve resources amid the West Asia crisis. The decision was announced in a circular on Friday by Supreme Court Secretary General Bharat Parashar. The new measures include mandatory virtual hearings for certain categories of cases and carpooling among judges.

Administrative changes Video hearings on miscellaneous days Under the new system, all matters listed on miscellaneous days will be heard through videoconferencing until further orders. This includes cases scheduled on Mondays, Fridays, and partial working days. The circular also directed the Registry to ensure timely circulation of videoconferencing links and provide prompt technical support to judges during proceedings.

Resource optimization Encouraging car-pooling for official travel To conserve fuel, the Supreme Court judges have "unanimously resolved" to encourage carpooling arrangements among themselves. The court administration has also permitted up to 50% of Registry staff in each branch or section to work from home for two days a week. However, sufficient staff must remain physically present in the office to ensure uninterrupted functioning.

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Operational efficiency Work-from-home arrangements for court staff Registrars have been asked to prepare weekly rosters and monitor staff availability. Employees working remotely must remain reachable by telephone and can be called to the office immediately if required. The circular also empowers registrars to restrict or modify work-from-home arrangements if they are found ineffective in any branch.

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