CJP leaders' judicial custody extended by 2 days

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday after his detention ahead of the "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally at Central Park, Connaught Place.

He was detained under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

The party had alleged that he was taken to an undisclosed location and denied immediate access to lawyers.