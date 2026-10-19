CJP leaders' judicial custody extended by 2 days
What's the story
The judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka has been extended for two more days. The extension was granted by a Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) amid ongoing protests against the Election Commission of India (ECI). The protests, led by opposition parties, have been criticized as attempts to undermine public confidence in constitutional institutions.
Bail granted
CJP founder granted conditional bail on Saturday
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was granted conditional bail on Saturday after his detention ahead of the "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally at Central Park, Connaught Place.
He was detained under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).
The party had alleged that he was taken to an undisclosed location and denied immediate access to lawyers.
Protest criticism
Over 400 Indian-origin individuals condemn opposition protests
More than 400 Indian-origin students, researchers, and alumni from universities in 27 countries have condemned the opposition protests against the ECI.
In a joint statement titled "Spare India from Anarchy," they criticized what they called "anarchic street protests" to challenge democratic processes.
The statement comes amid allegations of irregularities in elections by opposition leaders.
Flag display
AAP ready to hoist Tricolour at various spots in Delhi
Delhi Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Saurabh Bharadwaj questioned why displaying the national flag should be opposed. He said his party was ready to hoist the Tricolour at various spots in central Delhi.
Meanwhile, All India Students' Association (AISA) chief Neha Bora challenged a police notice directing her to maintain peace during an inquiry.
Democracy undermined
BJP accuses Congress of undermining Indian democracy
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson CR Kesavan has accused the Congress of undermining Indian democracy. He alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process was merely a cover to bolster Rahul Gandhi's political career by weakening democratic institutions.
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will hear actor Imran Khan's plea challenging a police notice directing him to leave India for attending a political protest.