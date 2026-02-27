'Judiciary bleeding today': SC on NCERT chapter discussing courts' issues India Feb 27, 2026

India's Supreme Court has banned a Class 8 NCERT chapter about the judiciary, saying it could harm students' trust in the system.

The chapter talked about issues like corruption and a huge backlog of cases, which the court felt painted an unfair picture.

All copies—print and digital—were ordered to be immediately seized or taken down, and authorities were given two weeks to file affidavits reporting compliance.