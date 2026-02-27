'Judiciary bleeding today': SC on NCERT chapter discussing courts' issues
India's Supreme Court has banned a Class 8 NCERT chapter about the judiciary, saying it could harm students' trust in the system.
The chapter talked about issues like corruption and a huge backlog of cases, which the court felt painted an unfair picture.
All copies—print and digital—were ordered to be immediately seized or taken down, and authorities were given two weeks to file affidavits reporting compliance.
Court didn't accept NCERT's apology
The court didn't accept NCERT's apology for including the chapter and issued contempt notices to its Director, Prof Dinesh Prasad Saklani, and the School Education Secretary.
CJI Surya Kant said content like this makes "the judiciary is bleeding today," showing his deep concern over how students might view the courts.
CJI Kant called for stronger accountability within educational bodies
Even after pulling the book, CJI Kant wasn't convinced that just removing the authors from future projects was enough.
He felt they should face real consequences for what happened, hinting at a need for stronger accountability within educational bodies.