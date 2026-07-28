July 27 rain forces evacuations, causes landslides in Himachal Pradesh
India
Rain on July 27 hit Himachal Pradesh hard, causing flash floods and landslides in some of the seven districts: Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan.
In some places like Bhariad village, seasonal rivulets even changed course, forcing people to leave their homes as landslides buried houses and cars.
Orange alert issued for Himachal Pradesh
Flooded streams have damaged roads and cut off water supplies in several areas (Shimla is even facing drinking water shortages because of silt blockages).
The weather department has issued an orange alert for more heavy rain through July 30 (and again on August 3), with the worst expected between July 29-31.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay away from rivers and keep up with safety updates.