July 28 rain floods Delhi-NCR, snarls commutes despite desilting claims
Delhi-NCR saw intense rain on July 28, leading to flooded streets and major traffic jams in spots like South Extension, RK Ashram Marg, Punjabi Bagh underpass, and Janakpuri West Metro station.
Even though officials claimed they had finished extra desilting work by mid-June, waterlogging was still everywhere, making commutes a real struggle.
Hourslong delays on NH-8, Mathura Road
Many commuters faced hourslong delays on key routes like NH-8 and Mathura Road.
School kids and university students had trouble getting around too; Delhi University's orientation events were thrown off by the flooding.
Meanwhile, AAP blamed the BJP-led government for poor planning, while BJP leaders insisted things have improved in most areas.
NDMC said it quickly handled dozens of rain-related complaints, but the city still felt the impact.