July monsoon in India uneven with overall rainfall near normal
July's monsoon in India was all over the place: some states like Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, and Maharashtra got hit with flooding and landslides, while Bihar and Kerala barely saw any rain.
Still, the overall rainfall for July 1-29 ended up pretty much normal.
Umargam records 3rd-highest 1,067mm
Umargam in Gujarat made headlines with 1,067mm of rain in a single day, the third-highest ever recorded in India. There were 24 days of super heavy downpours (over 210mm).
Meanwhile, Bihar (-42%) and Kerala (-35%) faced big deficits. On top of that, Andhra Pradesh and Vidarbha (Maharashtra) dealt with unusual heatwaves.
The heavy rainfall was driven by slow-moving weather systems, while the dry spells and heatwaves emerged during a monsoon lull, making this year's monsoon especially unpredictable.