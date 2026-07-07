July rains cut India's monsoon deficit from 31.4% to 17%
India
After a super dry June, heavy rain in early July helped shrink India's monsoon deficit from 31.4% to 17%, according to an analysis of India Meteorological Department (IMD) gridded data.
In just six days, India got nearly 60% of June's total rainfall, making it one of the wettest starts to July since 1901.
Regional surpluses and shortages, Mumbai floods
While some regions saw way more rain than usual (especially on the west coast and central India), others stayed pretty dry.
About 40% of the country had a big surplus, but almost half still faced major shortages.
Cities like Mumbai dealt with flooding and waterlogged streets as intense downpours hit urban areas hard.