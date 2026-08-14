July rains damage Nashik coriander, Delhi prices ₹220-₹230 per kg
If you're wondering why coriander suddenly costs a fortune, blame July's heavy rains.
Prices in Delhi have jumped to ₹220 to ₹230 per kg, way above the usual wholesale mark of ₹25 per kg.
The main reason? Crop damage and transport issues in Nashik, which is a big supplier for northern India.
Nashik floods disrupt coriander supply chain
Flooding has hit Nashik and nearby areas hard, wrecking coriander crops and breaking up the supply chain.
Normally, coriander from Nashik passes through Indore before reaching Delhi, but rains have thrown everything off track.
Karnataka tried to help with extra supplies, but their quality just doesn't measure up.
Prices likely volatile, Nashik reached ₹130/kg
Don't count on it. More crop losses mean prices will probably keep bouncing around during monsoon season.
Even before the floods, shortages had already pushed Nashik's rates up to ₹130 per kg.
Delayed rains in other regions like Bengaluru and Latur are only making things tougher for coriander fans right now.