July witnesses significant decline in Indian flights

To keep up with lower demand, IndiGo has trimmed almost 1,000 domestic flights a week but is making up for it by adding more international routes since June.

Air India has also cut back by about 5-6%.

IndiGo is boosting flights on over 100 routes like Hindon and Srinagar. Overall, airlines are tightening their schedules more than they did last year during this season.