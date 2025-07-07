Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
July witnesses significant decline in Indian flights
Flying within India just got a bit trickier—domestic flights have dropped below 3,000 per day and fewer than 400,000 people are flying daily.
This dip is mostly because of runway repairs at Delhi Airport and the usual slowdown in travel between July and September.
TL;DR
IndiGo has trimmed almost 1,000 domestic flights a week
To keep up with lower demand, IndiGo has trimmed almost 1,000 domestic flights a week but is making up for it by adding more international routes since June.
Air India has also cut back by about 5-6%.
IndiGo is boosting flights on over 100 routes like Hindon and Srinagar. Overall, airlines are tightening their schedules more than they did last year during this season.