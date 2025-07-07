Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Tamil Nadu fishermen rescued from Iran
Fifteen fishermen from Tamil Nadu, stuck in Iran due to rising tensions and no fishing work, are back home safe.
Their journey took them from Sivagangai and Uvari to Dubai by ship, then on flights to Delhi and Chennai.
The rescue was made possible thanks to BJP President Nainar Nagendran teaming up with the Ministry of External Affairs.
TL;DR
BJP says working hard to bring back others still stranded
The Tamil Nadu BJP covered all rescue costs and thanked PM Modi for the support.
While the fishermen are relieved, some pointed out they didn't get help from state officials and faced tough times—like missing equipment and unpaid wages.
Still, the BJP says they're working hard to bring back others who are still stranded.