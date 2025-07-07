Next Article

India • Jul 07, 2025 Tamil Nadu fishermen rescued from Iran

Fifteen fishermen from Tamil Nadu, stuck in Iran due to rising tensions and no fishing work, are back home safe.

Their journey took them from Sivagangai and Uvari to Dubai by ship, then on flights to Delhi and Chennai.

The rescue was made possible thanks to BJP President Nainar Nagendran teaming up with the Ministry of External Affairs.