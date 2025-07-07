Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
Himachal rains trigger massive rescue operations
Severe monsoon rains have hit Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, causing flash floods, landslides, and cloudbursts.
So far, 78 people have lost their lives and 30 are still missing.
Rescue teams—including the Army and locals—are using drones and sniffer dogs to search for survivors in tough conditions.
TL;DR
Relief work is underway
The disaster has wrecked homes, roads, bridges, power lines, and water supplies—leaving many areas cut off.
Over 1,500 ration kits and emergency funds have been rushed in despite ongoing heavy rain.
With a yellow warning for more downpours in the state, relief work is set to continue as the community pulls together through a difficult monsoon season.