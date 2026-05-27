Junior secretariat assistant Anjana Tiwari dies after gallbladder surgery complications

Deputy commissioner orders video recorded postmortem

After her condition worsened, Anjana was moved to another hospital, but still could not be saved.

A complaint was lodged with the police, and The body was sent to RIMS for an autopsy, and a post-mortem was ordered to be conducted tonight.

To make sure everything is clear and fair, the deputy commissioner ordered a video-recorded postmortem supervised by a special medical board.

The hospital has not commented yet as investigations continue.