Junior secretariat assistant Anjana Tiwari dies after gallbladder surgery complications
Anjana Tiwari, a junior secretariat assistant at the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, sadly died on May 26 after her gallbladder surgery went wrong.
She was admitted to Santevita Hospital in Ranchi on May 24, but things took a turn when an artery was reportedly punctured during the operation.
Despite doctors giving her multiple blood transfusions, she developed organ failure and could not recover.
Deputy commissioner orders video recorded postmortem
After her condition worsened, Anjana was moved to another hospital, but still could not be saved.
A complaint was lodged with the police, and The body was sent to RIMS for an autopsy, and a post-mortem was ordered to be conducted tonight.
To make sure everything is clear and fair, the deputy commissioner ordered a video-recorded postmortem supervised by a special medical board.
The hospital has not commented yet as investigations continue.