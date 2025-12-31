'Justice for Anjel': Northeast students protest Chakma's murder in Delhi
Hundreds of Northeast students gathered at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, demanding justice for Anjel Chakma—a 24-year-old student who was killed after he and his brother Michael confronted a group of men causing trouble outside a liquor shop in Dehradun this December.
The attackers allegedly used racial slurs before stabbing Anjel; he died from his injuries on December 26.
What's happening now: arrests, disagreements, and calls for change
Police have arrested five suspects (including two minors), but one accused is still missing.
While the police deny any racial motive—saying the accused are from Manipur and Nepal—Anjel's family and protesters strongly disagree, pointing to Michael's eyewitness account.
On December 31, Northeast student groups demanded a CBI probe, compensation for Anjel's family, and an anti-racial abuse law, demanding justice for Anjel as they called for real accountability.