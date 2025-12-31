'Justice for Anjel': Northeast students protest Chakma's murder in Delhi

What's happening now: arrests, disagreements, and calls for change

Police have arrested five suspects (including two minors), but one accused is still missing.

While the police deny any racial motive—saying the accused are from Manipur and Nepal—Anjel's family and protesters strongly disagree, pointing to Michael's eyewitness account.

On December 31, Northeast student groups demanded a CBI probe, compensation for Anjel's family, and an anti-racial abuse law, demanding justice for Anjel as they called for real accountability.