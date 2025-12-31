Shocker! 26-year-old Biocon employee jumps to death in Bengaluru

A 26-year-old employee of Biocon, S Anantha Kumar, died after falling from the fifth floor of the company's Bengaluru office yesterday. The incident took place around 5:00pm when Kumar was using his phone at the cafeteria terrace before jumping off. No suicide note was found at the scene and his body has been sent to a private hospital for post-mortem examination.

Profile Kumar's background Kumar, a resident of Banashankari, had been working in Biocon's finance department for six months. He was an engineering graduate and his father is a temple priest named Srinath. The police are investigating the incident at Parappana Agrahara police station but have not determined a motive yet. They are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing employees who were present during the incident to piece together what happened.

Company response Biocon expresses condolences, investigation ongoing Biocon has expressed its condolences to Kumar's family in a statement. "We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our employees in Bengaluru. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the family during this extremely difficult time," the company said. The matter is under investigation by authorities and further details cannot be shared at this stage, it added.