Justice Sandeep Mehta accuses Rajasthan judge Sanjeev Prakash Sharma misconduct
India
Supreme Court Justice Sandeep Mehta has again accused Rajasthan High Court judge Sanjeev Prakash Sharma of serious misconduct, saying he interfered with a judicial inquiry and leaked confidential information.
This is Mehta's fourth letter to the Chief Justice of India in just a month, following earlier complaints about favoritism and mismanagement when Sharma was acting chief justice.
Supreme Court recommends Sanjay K. Agrawal
Justice Mehta says Sharma's actions disrupted an investigation led by three women judges, causing them to halt their work.
While Sharma denies all wrongdoing, the Supreme Court has stepped in.
On August 31, the Supreme Court recommended bringing in Justice Sanjay K. Agrawal as the new chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court.