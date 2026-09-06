Justice Sanjay Kumar Agrawal named Rajasthan High Court chief justice
India
Justice Sanjay Kumar Agrawal has just been named chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court, officially taking over in September 2026.
His appointment wraps up a nearly year-long stretch without a regular chief justice in the state and follows a Supreme Court collegium recommendation.
He steps in after Acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, who held the role since last September.
Sandeep Mehta accuses acting CJ Sharma
Agrawal's arrival comes at a tense time: Acting Chief Justice Sharma faced serious allegations of corruption and misuse of power from Supreme Court judge Sandeep Mehta, with calls for his transfer still pending.
Meanwhile, Agrawal brings solid credentials: He served as a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court before this new role.