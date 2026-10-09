Justice Sheel Nagu withdraws from hearing challenging CBI probe order

Supreme Court Justice Sheel Nagu has pulled out of hearing Punjab's challenge to a high court order that called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into alleged corruption in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's office.

The move comes because of his previous judicial dealings with some of the petitioners, with Justice Dipankar Datta saying, "There are 17 other benches and it can go to any other bench."

Now, another bench could take over the case.