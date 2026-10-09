Justice Sheel Nagu withdraws from hearing challenging CBI probe order
Supreme Court Justice Sheel Nagu has pulled out of hearing Punjab's challenge to a high court order that called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into alleged corruption in Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's office.
The move comes because of his previous judicial dealings with some of the petitioners, with Justice Dipankar Datta saying, "There are 17 other benches and it can go to any other bench."
Now, another bench could take over the case.
Punjab probe targets Rajbir Singh Ghuman
The whole issue started after the high court ordered a CBI probe on October 5, 2026.
The investigation targets top officials in Mann's office, especially his Officer on Special Duty, Rajbir Singh Ghuman, over claims they took bribes to manipulate government processes.
With state elections coming up, this case is getting extra attention.
Meanwhile, the Punjab government says the BJP-led center is using agencies like the CBI for political attacks against opposition parties.