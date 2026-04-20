Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma recuses from Naresh Balyan bail hearing

Balyan re-arrested under organized crime laws

Balyan was first arrested in December 2024 and denied bail on January 15, 2025, due to strong evidence linking him to the syndicate.

He obtained bail in an extortion matter on December 4, 2025, but was re-arrested within hours in connection with the MCOCA case.

In earlier proceedings on March 13, 2026, Justice Sharma pulled up the Delhi Police for delays in the investigation.