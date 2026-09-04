Justice Ujjal Bhuyan calls Jantar Mantar police brutality distressing
India
Justice Ujjal Bhuyan openly criticized recent police brutality against protesters at Jantar Mantar, calling the incidents "distressing" and a "matter of grave concern."
He shared these thoughts while speaking at a book launch event attended by several well-known public figures.
Justice Bhuyan says police detachment disappearing
Justice Bhuyan pointed out that young police officers seem to be losing the professional detachment expected of them, saying, "The detachment expected of police officers somehow seems to be disappearing."