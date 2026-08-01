Justice Ujjal Bhuyan raises concern over Supreme Court collegium explanations
India
Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan has flagged that the last three Supreme Court Collegium decisions didn't explain why certain judges were picked, something that used to be standard practice.
He says skipping these explanations is a big deal because people deserve to know how judges are chosen.
Bhuyan warns transparency could undermine credibility
Justice Bhuyan warns that not giving reasons can hurt public trust and might even let undesirable candidates slip through.
He points out that detailed justifications, like in Saurabh Kirpal's pending appointment, help keep things fair and open.
Without this transparency, he worries the system could lose credibility.