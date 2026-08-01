Justice Ujjal Bhuyan urges collegium to offer reasons for appointments

Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan is urging the collegium, the group that picks judges, to be more open about its decisions.

He pointed out that the last three appointment recommendations did not explain why certain people were chosen, which he feels could let the wrong people slip into important roles.

As he put it, not giving reasons can "create space for individuals to enter the judiciary who may later describe groups of people as 'ants' and make remarks that are wholly unconstitutional."