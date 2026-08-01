Justice Ujjal Bhuyan urges collegium to offer reasons for appointments
Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan is urging the collegium, the group that picks judges, to be more open about its decisions.
He pointed out that the last three appointment recommendations did not explain why certain people were chosen, which he feels could let the wrong people slip into important roles.
As he put it, not giving reasons can "create space for individuals to enter the judiciary who may later describe groups of people as 'ants' and make remarks that are wholly unconstitutional."
Bhuyan says 'ants' referenced former judge
Justice Bhuyan also cleared up his earlier comments about communities being called "ants," saying he was referring to a 2024 remark from a former Allahabad High Court judge, not anyone currently serving.
This comes after Chief Justice Surya Kant's own controversial "cockroach" comment drew attention.
Kant defended the system, saying appointments consider things like performance and experience, but Bhuyan's concerns have brought fresh attention to calls for reform.