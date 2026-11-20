'Resignation not admission of wrongdoing': Cash-at-home accused judge maintains innocence
What's the story
Justice Yashwant Varma has maintained his innocence in the case involving burnt currency notes found at his official residence in 2025. He resigned as a High Court judge on April 9 but said that does not mean he accepts any wrongdoing or findings against him. In a letter dated September 10 to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, Justice Varma argued that proceedings for his removal became irrelevant after his resignation.
Legal arguments
Removal proceedings did not survive after my resignation: Varma
Justice Varma cited Article 217(1)(a) of the Constitution and a 1978 Supreme Court judgment in Union of India vs Gopal Chandra Mishra to argue that a High Court judge's resignation takes effect automatically.
He said his removal proceedings did not survive after his resignation and cannot be continued.
The three-member inquiry committee found all three charges against him proved in its report tabled on August 12.
Allegations detailed
What were the charges against Varma
The first charge was Varma's failure to explain the presence, source, and ownership of cash found in his official premises.
The second charge was his failure to secure and preserve material evidence, with the committee noting that the storeroom wasn't sealed at the relevant stage and the site was disturbed.
The third charge pertained to Varma's explanations provided during the probe, which the committee described as "evasive, incomplete and misleading in effect."
Incident overview
Controversy and subsequent developments
The controversy started on March 14, 2025, when burnt bundles of currency notes were found at Justice Varma's official residence after a fire.
A Supreme Court in-house committee examined the allegations and found misconduct. This led then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to recommend his removal.
During that time, Varma was repatriated from Delhi High Court to Allahabad High Court, his parent court.
Expert opinion
150 MPs moved notice seeking his removal
Nearly 150 MPs subsequently moved a notice seeking his removal, after which the Lok Sabha Speaker formed the three-member enquiry committee under the Judges (Enquiry) Act, 1968.
Varma then challenged the committee's constitution in the Supreme Court, but his plea was rejected.
He later withdrew from the inquiry, alleging that the procedure lacked fairness and due process.
While the inquiry was underway, he resigned, but the committee completed its inquiry, and its report was later placed before Parliament.