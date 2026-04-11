Justice Yashwant Varma quits Delhi High Court, skips parliamentary hearing
India
Justice Yashwant Varma has stepped down from the Delhi High Court, skipping a parliamentary hearing about his removal.
His resignation might open a window for an official investigation into cash found at his home last year, money that came to light after his daughter called in a fire alert.
Justice Yashwant Varma loses judicial immunity
Now that Varma is no longer a judge, he loses judicial immunity and can be investigated under anti-corruption laws.
A committee had already confirmed the cash discovery (and its mysterious disappearance) back in May 3 of the previous year's sequence.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had tried transferring him to another court and even suggested he resign.