Justices Barrett and Kagan seek $228 million from Congress for security
India
In a rare move, Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan spoke before Congress today, asking for more money to protect federal judges and their families.
With threats on the rise, they're hoping for a $228 million budget next year: $14.6 million of that would go toward extra security at their homes and when they travel.
Threats to justices prompt $920.9 million request
The judiciary wants $920.9 million for security in 2027, up 3.2% from last year.
This covers things like cybersecurity upgrades, better screening at courthouses, and more staff, especially after an assassination attempt on Justice Brett Kavanaugh and a swatting incident involving Justice Barrett.
Reported threats jumped from 509 in 2024 to 564 last year, so safety is now a top priority.