Jyotiraditya Scindia says Starlink must meet India's security conditions

This is all happening while Elon Musk claims that certain oligarchs are slowing things down to protect their "monopolistic chokehold" on the Indian market, a claim the government firmly denies.

Minister Pemmasani explained that these security clearances are required for everyone, not just Starlink.

Things got even more interesting after Rahul Gandhi responded to Musk on X, sparking debate about politics influencing tech approvals.

But officials insist: Every company has to follow the same process, no matter who's behind it.