Jyotiraditya Scindia says Starlink must meet India's security conditions
Thinking about Starlink's internet in India?
Not so fast, India's Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia just said that all satellite internet companies, including Elon Musk's Starlink, have to meet required security conditions and milestones before they can launch.
Even though a few companies already have licenses, no one gets to skip the rules.
Musk accuses oligarchs, Indian officials deny
This is all happening while Elon Musk claims that certain oligarchs are slowing things down to protect their "monopolistic chokehold" on the Indian market, a claim the government firmly denies.
Minister Pemmasani explained that these security clearances are required for everyone, not just Starlink.
Things got even more interesting after Rahul Gandhi responded to Musk on X, sparking debate about politics influencing tech approvals.
But officials insist: Every company has to follow the same process, no matter who's behind it.