K Jayakumar, K Muraleedharan dispute Sabarimala Onam meal serving
India
Sabarimala's Onam celebrations sparked a debate about what was actually served to devotees.
TDB President K Jayakumar said the classic sadya meal reached around 3,000 people on Thiruvonam day.
But Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan disagreed, claiming only pulao was given to devotees while sadya was reserved for officials.
Muraleedharan faults pulao, Jayakumar blames police
Jayakumar explained that the police, who usually help organize the feast, didn't join this year, leading to confusion but not a major failure.
Muraleedharan pointed out photos and complaints showing pulao instead of sadya, saying this broke Sabarimala's long-standing tradition during Onam.
He urged TDB to stick to tradition in future festivals.