K Kavitha says Tihar jail isolation deepened BRS family rifts
Telangana's K Kavitha got emotional at a recent Nizamabad event, sharing how her arrest and time in Tihar Jail left her feeling isolated from her party, BRS.
She pointed fingers at former Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy for causing family rifts that strained things with her father, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Kavitha also said some BRS MLAs tried to push her out politically.
Kavitha launches Telangana movement
Kavitha questioned why she was sidelined from BRS after years of work for Telangana.
She mentioned missing her brother K T Rama Rao during Raksha Bandhan and accused cousin Harish Rao of supporting a BRS-BJP merger, though he has not accepted it.
Now, she's launching a new political movement aimed at fulfilling Telangana's dreams and is confident about winning all five Assembly seats in Nizamabad.