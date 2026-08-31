K Kavitha says Tihar jail isolation deepened BRS family rifts

Telangana's K Kavitha got emotional at a recent Nizamabad event, sharing how her arrest and time in Tihar Jail left her feeling isolated from her party, BRS.

She pointed fingers at former Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy for causing family rifts that strained things with her father, former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Kavitha also said some BRS MLAs tried to push her out politically.