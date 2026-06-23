K Madhubabu stopped at Hyderabad airport after live bullets found India Jun 23, 2026

A traveler named K Madhubabu was stopped at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport when security found two live bullets in his bag during a routine check.

He was about to board an IndiGo flight home to Visakhapatnam after a personal trip.

Madhubabu told officials he had no idea the bullets were there and couldn't show any license or paperwork.