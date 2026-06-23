K Madhubabu stopped at Hyderabad airport after live bullets found
India
A traveler named K Madhubabu was stopped at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport when security found two live bullets in his bag during a routine check.
He was about to board an IndiGo flight home to Visakhapatnam after a personal trip.
Madhubabu told officials he had no idea the bullets were there and couldn't show any license or paperwork.
Airport police seize ammunition and investigate
Airport police quickly took him into custody and seized the ammunition.
Now, they're looking into how the bullets ended up in his luggage.