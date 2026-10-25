K. Muraleedharan accuses Travancore Devaswom Board of Sabarimala ghee diversion
Kerala's Devaswom minister, K. Muraleedharan, has called out officials from the Travancore Devaswom Board for allegedly being involved in the diversion of 11,000-liter of Milma ghee meant for Sabarimala temple offerings.
Instead, a cheaper substitute was reportedly used, causing a loss of about 2.5 crore rupees.
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau was already investigating the alleged irregularities following a Kerala High Court directive, and transport contractor S S Binu was recently arrested in connection with the case.
VACB arrests contractor S S Binu
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested transport contractor S. S. Binu and is now investigating how the ghee was diverted, possibly to agencies in Tamil Nadu.
Muraleedharan says board officials should be held accountable.
The state government is keeping a close eye as things unfold.