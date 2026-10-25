K. Muraleedharan accuses Travancore Devaswom Board of Sabarimala ghee diversion

Kerala's Devaswom minister, K. Muraleedharan, has called out officials from the Travancore Devaswom Board for allegedly being involved in the diversion of 11,000-liter of Milma ghee meant for Sabarimala temple offerings.

Instead, a cheaper substitute was reportedly used, causing a loss of about 2.5 crore rupees.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau was already investigating the alleged irregularities following a Kerala High Court directive, and transport contractor S S Binu was recently arrested in connection with the case.