K Nooka Raju body found, wife and daughter remain missing
India
Three days ago, the wife and daughter of Pithapuram Assistant Engineer K Nooka Raju jumped into the Godavari River.
Raju's body was found soon after, and his 10-year-old grandson was rescued, but Meena and Sowjanya are still missing.
Rescue teams are actively searching for them.
Prime suspect SK. Sadhik Khan missing
Police have focused their search between the Road-cum-Rail bridge and the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage, since closed gates make it unlikely anyone drifted further.
Meanwhile, PRO Rifle Shooting Academy Founder SK. Sadhik Khan, a prime suspect who allegedly drove the family to this point, is now missing himself, with police working to track him down.