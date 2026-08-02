K. Sai Chetana Reddy, IIT Guwahati student, drowned in Brahmaputra
India
A heartbreaking accident happened on Saturday when K. Sai Chetana Reddy, a 19-year-old BTech student at IIT Guwahati, drowned in the Brahmaputra River.
She was there with friends to see the river in spate, but slipped and was swept away by the strong current.
Her body was later retrieved, and her family is now mourning her loss.
Reddy lost footing, friend rescued
Reddy had gone to the river with three friends (two stayed safely on the bank while she and another friend entered the water).
Both lost their footing; her friend was rescued, but Reddy tragically did not make it back.
She had joined IIT Guwahati in 2024 and was studying electronics and communications engineering.