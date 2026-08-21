K Sowjanya's body found in Godavari river near Komarraju Lanka
The search for a missing family in Andhra Pradesh took a sad turn on Wednesday as K Sowjanya's body was found in the Godavari River, near Komarraju Lanka.
Her family, Pithapuram Panchayat Raj Department Assistant Engineer K. Nookaraju, Sowjanya, mother Meena, and grandson had reportedly jumped into the river together on August 16 in an apparent suicide attempt.
Locals managed to rescue the grandson, but Nookaraju's body was recovered earlier, and Meena is still missing.
Rescue teams search for Meena
Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore shared that Sowjanya's body was discovered about 35km downstream from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage during ongoing search efforts.
She has been sent for an autopsy at Rajamahendravaram Government Hospital.
Rescue teams are continuing to look for Meena, hoping to bring some closure to this heartbreaking case.