K Sowjanya's body found in Godavari river near Komarraju Lanka

The search for a missing family in Andhra Pradesh took a sad turn on Wednesday as K Sowjanya's body was found in the Godavari River, near Komarraju Lanka.

Her family, Pithapuram Panchayat Raj Department Assistant Engineer K. Nookaraju, Sowjanya, mother Meena, and grandson had reportedly jumped into the river together on August 16 in an apparent suicide attempt.

Locals managed to rescue the grandson, but Nookaraju's body was recovered earlier, and Meena is still missing.