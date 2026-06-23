K Sudhakaran apologizes to Kerala High Court for bench criticism
India
Kerala Congress leader K Sudhakaran has publicly apologized to the Kerala High Court after making critical remarks about a bench that overturned a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe order in a high-profile murder case.
His comments came during a protest and sparked controversy, leading to a contempt of court petition.
Kerala High Court to review apology
Sudhakaran admitted in his affidavit that his words were "momentary and impulsive," stressing he meant no harm.
He assured the court of his regret for any disrespect, and now the High Court will review his apology as part of ongoing proceedings.