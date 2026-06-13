Rajasthan: State-level kabaddi player kidnapped, beaten to death

Medical response

Manoj was 1st rushed to private hospital

The assailants allegedly took Manoj to several places and thrashed him with sticks and iron rods, leaving him critically injured near Lamba village in Pali district. He was first rushed to a private hospital in Jodhpur before being referred to Mathuradas Mathur (MDM) Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. His brother Aman alleged that the two men traveling with Manoj had informed others about his movements, leading to the attack in the Shivpura area of Sojat.