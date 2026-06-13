Rajasthan: State-level kabaddi player kidnapped, beaten to death
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old state-level kabaddi player was allegedly kidnapped and beaten to death in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district, police stated. According to Hindustan Times, the victim, identified as Manoj Bhadu, was a resident of Rawar village in the Bilara area. The police suspect that the murder was a result of an old personal rivalry.
Investigation underway
Victim had assaulted 1 of the accused in past
During the investigation, it was revealed that Manoj had allegedly assaulted a youth named Mahendra in the past, leading to a case being registered at Bilara police station. Investigators believe the accused had been tracking Manoj for revenge for eight to 10 days. Shivpura Police Station Officer (SHO) Bhanwarlal Vishnoi confirmed that both the deceased and the accused are from Jodhpur district.
Kidnapping details
Two men managed to escape from the spot
Manoj had left for Pali with two others in his Scorpio SUV on Thursday night to buy a JCB machine. On their way, they were allegedly stopped by 20-25 men in four to five vehicles. The group forcibly took Manoj out of the Scorpio and into one of their vehicles while the other two managed to escape.
Medical response
Manoj was 1st rushed to private hospital
The assailants allegedly took Manoj to several places and thrashed him with sticks and iron rods, leaving him critically injured near Lamba village in Pali district. He was first rushed to a private hospital in Jodhpur before being referred to Mathuradas Mathur (MDM) Hospital, where he succumbed during treatment. His brother Aman alleged that the two men traveling with Manoj had informed others about his movements, leading to the attack in the Shivpura area of Sojat.
Legal action
Police teams on manhunt to trace suspects
Villagers and family members protested outside MDM Hospital's mortuary, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the murder. After post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family. A case has been registered against seven people, identified as Shyamlal, Dinesh, Sunil, Mek Singh alias Mainkaram, Somraj, Harbhajan, and Sanwarlal. Police teams are now on a manhunt to trace these suspects involved in this heinous crime.