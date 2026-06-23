Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 allows 20kg baggage per pilgrim India Jun 23, 2026

Planning to join the 2026 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra?

Good news: pilgrims are allowed up to 20kg of personal stuff in China, plus an extra 5kg for group gear.

Each batch gets a support crew with a doctor and four cooks, making sure everyone's taken care of.

The first group heads out from New Delhi on June 30 and reaches Dharchula base camp by July 5.