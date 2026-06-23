Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2026 allows 20kg baggage per pilgrim
India
Planning to join the 2026 Kailash Mansarovar Yatra?
Good news: pilgrims are allowed up to 20kg of personal stuff in China, plus an extra 5kg for group gear.
Each batch gets a support crew with a doctor and four cooks, making sure everyone's taken care of.
The first group heads out from New Delhi on June 30 and reaches Dharchula base camp by July 5.
Undersecretary team reviews Pithoragarh logistics
A sub-team (led by an undersecretary) is scheduled to reach Pithoragarh on June 25 to review logistical arrangements, possibly near Lipulekh Pass.
You can pack medicines for common health issues, and dry rations like rice and spices will be provided since Indian meals won't be served across the border.
If anyone faces serious health concerns, the whole group returns together, safety first.