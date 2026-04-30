Kailash Mansarovar Yatra returns after 5 years with 1,000 pilgrims India Apr 30, 2026

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is making a comeback after five years, and it's bigger this time; 1,000 Indian pilgrims can join in 2026, up from 750 last year.

The pilgrimage runs June to August and offers two scenic routes: Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim.

This revival follows improved India-China relations after recent tensions.