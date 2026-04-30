Kailash Mansarovar Yatra returns after 5 years with 1,000 pilgrims
India
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is making a comeback after five years, and it's bigger this time; 1,000 Indian pilgrims can join in 2026, up from 750 last year.
The pilgrimage runs June to August and offers two scenic routes: Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and Nathu La in Sikkim.
This revival follows improved India-China relations after recent tensions.
kmy.gov.in applications close May 19
Applying is now fully online at kmy.gov.in until May 19, 2026. No paperwork hassles.
The process randomly selects pilgrims while keeping groups balanced and fair.
You can even pick your preferred route (or both), making it easier for more people to experience this iconic journey firsthand.