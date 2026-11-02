Kajal allegedly killed father Rameshsinh Rajput in Surat over chores
India
A heated argument over chores in Surat, Gujarat took a tragic turn when 22-year-old Kajal allegedly killed her father, Rameshsinh Rajput, on Saturday night.
Things escalated after her father threw her phone to the ground.
Kajal then reportedly struck him with a pressure cooker lid and stabbed him with a kitchen knife.
Kajal arrested, mother and sister present
Kajal's mother and younger sister were at home during the incident.
Police arrested Kajal.
The case is based on preliminary information, serving as a tough reminder of how domestic disputes can sometimes end in tragedy.