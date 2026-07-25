Kajal Goswami's plan spurs Malda Adina Mosque Shiva Lingam controversy
A fresh controversy has sparked in West Bengal's Malda district, where Hindu groups say the historic Adina Mosque was once a Shiva temple.
BJP leader Kajal Goswami plans to place a Shiva Lingam outside the mosque soon.
Built in 1373 CE and protected by the Archaeological Survey of India as the subcontinent's largest medieval mosque, Adina is now under tight watch.
ASI bars rituals and increases security
Goswami points to Hindu and Buddhist motifs inside the mosque as evidence and wants an official ASI report on its origins.
But since the site is protected under heritage laws, ASI has stated that nothing will be allowed inside the monument and that security has been increased.
Meanwhile, police have warned against any unauthorized rituals after seeing social media buzz about planned ceremonies, and security has been stepped up to keep things peaceful.