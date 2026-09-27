Kajra Murmu dies after tackle in Bokaro, family demands compensation
India
Kajra Murmu, a 37-year-old local footballer, collapsed and died after a seemingly minor tackle during a match in Bokaro, Jharkhand.
The news has left his family and the community reeling. They're now demanding compensation for his unexpected loss.
Postmortem underway as protests grow
Doctors found no visible injuries on Murmu, so a postmortem is being done to check for internal damage.
Local leader Rajesh Vishwakarma remembered Murmu as a talented player.
As the investigation continues, protests are growing with people asking authorities to take responsibility and support the family.