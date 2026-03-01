Kakinada firecracker unit blast: 20 dead, many injured

Factory owner missing; probe into safety violations underway

Reports said about 35 people were present, though one account said more than 50 were engaged.

The factory owner was reported missing; several survivors are in critical condition with severe burns.

The state's Chief Minister visited the site, announced ₹20 lakh compensation for each victim's family, and suspended four officials over safety lapses.

Rescue teams are still working through debris to identify victims while an official probe into safety violations is underway.