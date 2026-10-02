Kalki Bhagavan laid to rest in Tirupati with state honors
India
Spiritual leader Kalki Bhagavan, also known as Vijay Kumar Naidu, was laid to rest at the Oneness Temple in Tirupati district after passing away on September 29 in Chennai.
The funeral included state honors, with Minister for Endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy offering condolences and a wreath on behalf of the government.
Officials and local leaders attend ceremony
Many top officials and local leaders attended the ceremony, reflecting how much Bhagavan influenced people in the region.