Kalladi tunnel landslide in Wayanad kills 3, 18 trapped

Kerala officials warned earlier, no action

Officials had warned about possible landslides at this spot earlier, but no action was taken.

Kerala's Chief Minister VD Satheesan is actively overseeing rescue operations and has sent two ministers to help on the ground.

Agriculture Minister T Siddique called it a "man-made landslide."

Six people with serious injuries are being treated in hospitals, and the state has announced compensation for families who lost loved ones.

This tragedy is raising big questions about safety standards at construction sites in Kerala.