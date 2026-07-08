Kalladi tunnel landslide in Wayanad kills 3, 18 trapped
A landslide hit the Kalladi tunnel construction site in Meppadi, Wayanad (Kerala) on Tuesday, leaving three people dead and 18 initially trapped; rescue teams have since pulled out several survivors, with a few still under debris.
The collapse happened near Meenakshi Bridge while workers and staff were on site.
Rescue teams (including the NDRF) have already pulled out some survivors, but search efforts are ongoing.
Kerala officials warned earlier, no action
Officials had warned about possible landslides at this spot earlier, but no action was taken.
Kerala's Chief Minister VD Satheesan is actively overseeing rescue operations and has sent two ministers to help on the ground.
Agriculture Minister T Siddique called it a "man-made landslide."
Six people with serious injuries are being treated in hospitals, and the state has announced compensation for families who lost loved ones.
This tragedy is raising big questions about safety standards at construction sites in Kerala.