Kallakurichi collector accuses TVK MLA C. Arul Vignesh of harassment
Big news in Tamil Nadu: the Kallakurichi district collector has officially accused TVK MLA C. Arul Vignesh of harassment, saying he sent inappropriate texts and behaved badly.
The complaint, filed on November 23, puts the spotlight on Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay's government, which had earlier brushed off similar allegations.
DMK MP Kanimozhi speaks out
At first, Law Minister C. T. R. Nirmal Kumar told people not to trust rumors online.
But things heated up when DMK MP Kanimozhi spoke out about the MLA's behavior, with leaders from AIADMK and other parties demanding action.
The situation escalated after the Madras High Court stepped in and asked officials to look into the details before the formal complaint was filed.