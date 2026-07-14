Kallepalli Sathish Kumar arrested for allegedly pocketing ₹2L bribe
A 33-year-old Municipal Assistant Engineer, Kallepalli Sathish Kumar from Peddapally, Telangana, was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and pocketing a ₹2 lakh bribe.
He reportedly wanted the money to clear a contractor's bill worth ₹12,28,748 for graveyard development projects in Tenuguwada and Peddapally town.
The ACB swooped in and arrested him at his home.
ACB finds over ₹32L unaccounted cash
After the arrest, officials searched Kumar's house and discovered more than ₹32 lakh in unaccounted cash.
They say he acted dishonestly to benefit himself while handling official duties like forwarding contractor bills to the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC).
Kumar will be presented before court in Karimnagar as investigators dig deeper into where all that extra cash came from, another reminder of why fighting corruption matters.