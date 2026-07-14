Kallepalli Sathish Kumar arrested for allegedly pocketing ₹2L bribe

A 33-year-old Municipal Assistant Engineer, Kallepalli Sathish Kumar from Peddapally, Telangana, was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday for allegedly demanding and pocketing a ₹2 lakh bribe.

He reportedly wanted the money to clear a contractor's bill worth ₹12,28,748 for graveyard development projects in Tenuguwada and Peddapally town.

The ACB swooped in and arrested him at his home.