Kalluru teen Jillela Ravi allegedly poisoned after relationship threat dies
In Kalluru, Telangana, a 15-year-old boy named Jillela Ravi lost his life after he threatened to reveal their relationship with another teen.
The next day, he was allegedly lured to a quiet spot and given a poisoned drink.
Despite being rushed to the hospital, Ravi sadly passed away on November 8.
Aparna and 14-year-old arrested for murder
Police have arrested 19-year-old Aparna and her 14-year-old boyfriend for murder under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita law.
Aparna is in Sathupalli sub-jail, while her younger partner is at a juvenile home in Warangal.